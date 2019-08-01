It may still be 95 degrees outside, but fall has officially arrived. Starting in August, Starbucks, unofficial queen of the Land of Pumpkin Spice, is now selling a pumpkin spice coffee creamer that will flavor any drink with the taste of fall.

Inspired by Starbucks’ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, the creamer is flavored with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, and retails for $4.99 for a 28-ounce bottle. Look for it wherever you buy your groceries. PSL is just the latest addition to Starbucks’ at-home coffee creamers; the coffee chain also makes creamers in other flavors inspired by its drinks, including caramel macchiato creamer, cinnamon dolce latte creamer and white chocolate mocha creamer.



Courtesy of Starbucks

The original pumpkin spice latte drink was launched at Starbucks stores 16 years ago, and has become one of the Seattle-based chain’s most popular seasonal drinks ever. It’s also helped create a pumpkin spice culture. Pumpkin-spice drinks are offered at the best coffee houses in America, and creative pumpkin spice products proliferate every fall — even, perhaps, some that shouldn’t have made the cut. (Pumpkin spice chicken wings?)

Other Starbucks products on the grocery shelves that help you bring the PSL experience home include pumpkin spice ground coffee, K-cups, instant VIA coffee, pumpkin spice cookie straws and a variety of ready-made chilled drinks.



Courtesy of Starbucks

Coffee creamers have taken a dramatic turn recently. Coffee-Mate’s Cookies & Cream creamer lets you drink chocolate sandwich cookies, while International Delight’s Marshmallow Peeps creamer hatched this year around Easter. These creamers can add a splash of fun to your morning cup, but before you indulge, make sure you know the healthiest and unhealthiest creamers for your coffee.