Oreo-Flavored Creamer Is Here so Your Coffee Can Be Dessert

“It’s cookies and cream, and cream,” wrote Junkbanter, the snack news Instagram account that broke the news of the new Coffee-Mate flavor and posted photos of the bottles.

The new Coffee-Mate bottle features a stack of chocolate cookies with white cream fillings. They aren’t technically Oreo cookies, but they look very familiar. Oreos are one of America’s favorite cookies. They’re crunchy and chocolatey with a sweet, creamy center. Cookies and cream is already one of the best ice cream flavors, and now coffee will be able to taste just the same.

According to PopSugar, Nestlé says the cookies and cream Coffee-Mate will be in stores in February. Until then, we’ll all just have to content ourselves with dunking Oreos in our coffee. Of course, there’s no reason to stop doing that once the Cookies & Cream Coffee-Mate does exist. Dunking a cookie in that might be extra fun, like a Double Stuf Oreo.

It’s been a good year for people who like their coffee to taste like candy. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup coffee creamer debuted back in August. Now people who don’t like their coffee to taste like coffee have countless options, like these 10 healthiest and unhealthiest creamers for your coffee.