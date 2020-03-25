The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing social distancing and stay-at-home orders have proven to be disastrous for small businesses. According to Yelp, U.S. consumer interest in restaurants, breweries, buffet restaurants, food courts and other similar businesses has drastically fallen in recent weeks. If you’ve been looking for a way to help financially support your favorite small business, you’re in luck: Yelp has partnered with GoFundMe in order to allow businesses to accept donations directly through their Yelp page.

Every Chain and Service Offering Free Delivery Right Now







Yelp



According to a press release from Yelp, all restaurants, nightlife, beauty, fitness and active life businesses with a claimed Yelp page and five or fewer locations will be updated with a “Donate” button over the next several days. This will direct users to a GoFundMe page that allows them to directly donate to the business.

On top of that, the Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations, with a $500 matching grant to eligible businesses that raise at least $500 on their GoFundMe. Directly donating to your favorite small business is just one of the acts of kindness you can do from home during the coronavirus pandemic.