How to Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home

If you’re a pumpkin spice latte fanatic or just a pumpkin spice lover in general, you may have found yourself fantasizing about this sweet autumn treat on a cold winter’s day. We're talking about the kind of day where your home is toasty and you can't bear the thought of braving the outside cold. The good news is, you can actually make your own pumpkin spice lattes at home pretty easily with this recipe developed by The Daily Meal.

Here’s how to do it.



Serving size: one latte

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canned pumpkin

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

One dash black pepper

One tablespoon sugar

One cup milk

One teaspoon vanilla extract

One shot espresso

Whipped cream

Preparation:

Add pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and black pepper to saucepan and cook over medium heat, constantly stirring until rich and caramelized.

Add sugar to pan and stir until the mixture becomes a syrup.

Reduce heat to low, whisk in milk and vanilla and blend with a hand blender until frothy.

Pour the espresso into a mug, top with the pumpkin milk and add a spoonful (or more) of whipped cream. Finish with an extra dash of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon, and enjoy immediately.

By making your own PSL, you can control the amount of spices you use or even inflate the espresso content if you’re looking for an extra kick. You can also keep the pumpkin milk in the fridge to add to your morning coffee, and it honestly tastes pretty great on its own. It’s just one thing we bet you didn’t realize you can make with canned pumpkin.