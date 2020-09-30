How to Make Your Own Pumpkin Spice

Fall and pumpkin spice go hand in hand. While everyone is heading to their nearest grocery store on a hunt for every pumpkin spice product available, there’s a simple recipe you can follow to make your own pumpkin spice treats at home.

There are plenty of tasty recipes you can make using canned pumpkin, but you will most likely need a pumpkin spice blend in order to pull the dish together. Don’t feel like you need to buy the pre-made stuff — you can make your own spice blend by using ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.

All you need are some basic spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and ground clove. But not every spice blend has to be the same. The best part about making it at home instead of buying it from the store is that you can adjust the spices according to your taste. If you feel like it needs more cinnamon or cloves, feel free to adjust the recipe to fit your needs.

And this blend will not only be great for making pumpkin spice lattes at home, but also for adding flavor to other foods such as pancakes. You can even add this pumpkin spice blend to these delicious pumpkin cocktails.

Homemade Pumpkin Spice

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon cinnamon

3/4 teaspoons ginger

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground clove

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together.

Store in an airtight container.

Recipe courtesy of illy.