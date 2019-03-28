Since its inception in the 1940s, Mountain Dew has had the same name. But that’s all about to change. Ahead of the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the citrus soda is taking a little inspiration from Arya Stark and turning into “no one.”

Remember when Arya turned into a stone-cold assassin and joined the guild of the Faceless Men? Yeah, Mountain Dew is doing that and stripping their bright, neon-green cans and flashy logo and turning into a nameless, brandless and faceless can. One could say, “A can has no name.”



MTN Dew

When warm, the Mountain Dew cans are as white as the snow in a seemingly endless winter. Once chilled, the cans turn into yet another “Game of Thrones” reference and reveal Arya’s notorious “kill list,” consisting of people against whom she plans to seek vengeance for wrongs done to her. Truly chilling.

The limited-edition cans will be available to fans of MTN Dew and “Game of Thrones” via a social media contest. Using the hashtags #ACanHasNoName, #ForTheThrone and #MTNDEWsweepstakes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, those hoping to nab one of these special faceless cans can tell Mountain Dew what they would sacrifice for the throne. Just try not to, you know, actually kill anyone with a fire- or ice-breathing dragon.

GOT diehards in New York City or Los Angeles can also hunt for the “Masters of Coin” around the city and tell said masters an “ancient password,” thereby receiving a mysterious coin which can be inserted into a special Iron Throne-esque vending machine. More details about that contest are forthcoming.

Mountain Dew isn’t the only food brand to latch on to the final season of “Game of Thrones.” There have been “Game of Thrones” beers, whiskey, chocolates and Oreo cookies proposed and released. But those Iron Throne-themed foods are nothing compared to these infamous food moments from “Game of Thrones.”