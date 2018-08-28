New ‘Game of Thrones’ Beer Is Named for Jon Snow, the King in the North

The people on the HBO hit show “Game of Thrones” have reasons to drink. They’re almost always getting captured, beheaded, chased by dragons or stalked by undead White Walkers. Since 2013, Brewery Ommegang of Cooperstown, N.Y., has been releasing beers inspired by “Game of Thrones,” and the latest is named for heroic character Jon Snow. King in the North, a barrel-aged imperial stout, will go on sale on Black Friday, November 23.

101 Best Beers in America

Black Friday is a fitting release date, as Jon Snow (played in the show by Kit Harington) famously “took the black” by joining the group known as the Night’s Watch. This brew is the fourth “Game of Thrones” beer of 2018, and the final one in what Ommegang calls the Royal Reserve Collection. The other three are Hand of the Queen, a barleywine; Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, a sour blonde blend; and Mother of Dragons, a smoked porter and kriek blend.

“There was only one character with whom we could end the Royal Reserve Collection,” said Doug Campbell, Brewery Ommegang president. “I don’t think we’re alone in our hopes for Jon Snow.” (Game of Thrones fans well know that Jon Snow remains one of the few uncorrupted characters, and could end up ruling the land from the infamous Iron Throne.)

The beer will be available at the Cooperstown brewery and in retail locations nationwide beginning November 23, on draft and in 750 ml bottles. The suggested retail price per bottle is $12.99. True “Thrones” fans can pick up a four-pack featuring one bottle of each Royal Reserve Collection beer, plus a collectible glass, for a suggested retail price of $24.99.

As for “Game of Thrones” itself, winter is coming – but slowly. HBO has been vague about the fantasy drama’s return date, but it’s expected to come back sometime in the summer of 2019. Until then, you can dine like Tyrion or Cersei Lannister while reminiscing about the best food moments from “Game of Thrones.”