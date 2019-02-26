‘Game of Thrones’ Oreos Will Make a Tasty Final-Season Snack

The direwolves and dragons of Westeros would probably gobble up this television treat. A special “Game of Thrones” Oreo variety is coming, but right now, there’s still as much mystery swirling about the cookie as there is about the blockbuster HBO fantasy show’s final-season scripts.

A representative for Oreo confirmed the TV-themed cookie is coming – just like winter in the show’s famed slogan.

“So glad you asked, we couldn’t keep it to ourselves much longer,” the representative said in an email to The Daily Meal. “For now all we can share is a confirmation that cookies are, in fact, coming. But there will be much more to come! Stay tuned – we will provide updates as soon as we can!”

That’s as mystifying as any of author George R.R. Martin’s unresolved plotlines. Will the cookies just be regular Oreos with “Game of Thrones” packaging? It would be cooler if they stamped the names of the nine great houses of Westeros on the cookies or something, but that seems unlikely. (Baratheon and Lannister are kinda long to fit, even with Oreo’s vaunted cookie-stamping technology, recently seen on Valentine’s Day and Easter Egg Oreos.)

And since the title of Martin’s book series is “A Song of Ice and Fire,” maybe they could have fire- and ice-colored (or flavored?) Oreos. Or, heck, just stamp the dragons or the direwolves on the cookies, we’d go for that.



Food blogs including Candy Hunting and The Junk Food Aisle have shared photos of the Game of Thrones Oreo packaging, and the labels don’t promise any special flavors or look, although the names of some of the families and themes of the show do appear on the cookie bags.

This isn't the first time Oreos and "Game of Thrones" have formed an alliance. Back in 2017, the cookie company tweeted at the show with an image of a frozen Oreo. Do cookies turn into White Walkers? That might not be so bad ... an edible enemy.

We don’t have an exact date for the cookie release yet, but Oreo listed "April 2019" in the promotional picture sent out. And we do know that “Game of Thrones” is coming back for its six-episode eighth and final season on HBO on April 14. While fans wait for Jon Snow, Daenerys, Tyrion, Cersei and the rest to continue the battle for the Iron Throne, check out the craziest Oreo flavors ever.