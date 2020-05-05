You may not be able to visit your favorite Mexican restaurant right now, or sip on a margarita at one of the best cocktail bars in America. But, this Cinco de Mayo, we’re bringing the fun to you with a bright Meyer lemon margarita recipe that’s ready in only five minutes.

Whether you're celebrating with copycat Taco Bell tacos or Mexican dishes you may have never heard of, most Mexican dishes pair perfectly with a tequila cocktail. And this Meyer lemon margarita is no exception. From the tartness of the lemon to the sweetness of the triple sec, adding this drink to your menu is sure to make dinner at home feel like a restaurant.

All you’ll need for this recipe is lemons, triple sec, some salt and tequila. Running a lemon wedge around the top of your glass will give each sip some added flavor. Then combine all of your ingredients into a shaker with crushed ice and shake vigorously. Pour over a glass filled with ice and bam, you’ve turned lemons into something other than lemonade. To have a complete Cinco de Mayo fiesta at home this year, pair this sunny marg with our best Mexican recipes.

Meyer Lemon Margaritas

Ingredients:

3 ounces freshly-squeezed Meyer lemon juice

3 ounces triple sec

3 ounces tequila

Kosher salt

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Edible pansies (optional)

Directions:

Pour approximately ¼ cup salt into a small saucer.

Run a lemon wedge over the rims of two glasses (margarita or double old-fashioned), then invert glass and dip rim of each glass into the salt.

Add a few cubes of ice to each glass and set aside.

Fill a shaker with crushed ice.

Pour lemon juice, tequila and triple sec into shaker and cover. Shake vigorously.

Pour drinks into each glass, and top with lemon wedges and edible flowers, if using.

Serve immediately.