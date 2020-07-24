If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth without investing too much time baking, there are plenty of desserts that can be made with fewer than five ingredients. And this frosted coffee float is one of them.

Packed with hot cocoa, coffee and vanilla ice cream, this dynamic coffee recipe can be made at home for a morning pick me up or as an after-dinner dessert. The mix of chocolate and coffee is a blend that will both comfort and delight the whole family.

The best part about this treat is that it's insanely easy to make. All you have to do is combine hot coffee and cocoa mix in a bowl and blend it well. Then place ice cream in a glass and pour the hot coffee mixture over the ice cream. Serve it with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

In just 10 minutes, you'll be sipping on liquid gold, that's not only delicious but it's also one of the most iconic desserts in America.

Frosted Coffee Float

Ingredients:

1 cup hot strong brewed coffee

1 envelope (1.38 oz each) milk chocolate hot cocoa mix

1/2 cup vanilla premium ice cream (1/2 cup = 1 large scoop)

Whipped cream

Chocolate sauce

Directions:

Combine hot coffee and cocoa mix in small bowl until well blended; set aside.

Place ice cream in glass; pour hot coffee mixture over ice cream. Top with a serving of whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat