4.5
2 ratings

Frosted Coffee Float

July 1, 2020 | 2:53pm
Perfect for cold weather
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This ftrosted float coffee recipe is made with hot coffee, vanilla ice cream, hot cocoa mix and topped with whipped cream. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat 

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup hot strong brewed coffee
  • 1 envelope (1.38 oz each) Swiss Miss® Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix
  • 1/2 Cup vanilla premium ice cream (1/2 cup = 1 large scoop)
  • Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping

Directions

Combine hot coffee and cocoa mix in small bowl until well blended; set aside.

Place ice cream in glass; pour hot coffee mixture over ice cream. Top with a serving of Reddi-wip. Serve immediately.

