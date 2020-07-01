Frosted Coffee Float

July 1, 2020 | 2:53pm
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This ftrosted float coffee recipe is made with hot coffee, vanilla ice cream, hot cocoa mix and topped with whipped cream.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 1 Cup hot strong brewed coffee
- 1 envelope (1.38 oz each) Swiss Miss® Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix
- 1/2 Cup vanilla premium ice cream (1/2 cup = 1 large scoop)
- Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping
Directions
Combine hot coffee and cocoa mix in small bowl until well blended; set aside.
Place ice cream in glass; pour hot coffee mixture over ice cream. Top with a serving of Reddi-wip. Serve immediately.