Finally: Where to Toast to Spring in NYC this Weekend

Temperatures are set to jump up into the 70s this weekend, which means it’s finally time to ring in spring here in New York City. Manhattan’s bartenders await with shakers and stirrers in hand, ready to serve you seasonally appropriate—and delicious—libations so here are a few standouts that are best sipped while wearing your new sandals:

Analogue | Sherry Up and Wait

The name of this drink is exactly how Mother Nature has been making us feel about spring, so it’s only appropriate we toast the season’s arrival with this Greenwich Village cocktail bar’s Sherry Up and Wait: gin, Amontillado sherry, grapefruit, lime, Benedictine, creme du banane, and bitters



Asia Coladner Analogue's Sherry Up and Wait.

De Maria | Shades of Green

Grab one of the sidewalk tables outside the NoLIta all-day restaurant that’s super stylish both inside and out and order a Shades of Green: tequila, mezcal, martinique rum, velvet falernum, kiwi, and lime.



Kathryn Sheldon De Maria's Shades of Green.

Soogil | The Korean Kiss

After chowing down on asparagus salad and cod with zucchini noodles in this modern Korean boîte in the East Village, why not drink your dessert and order the colorful and flowery Korean Kiss: hibiscus-infused soju, raspberry juice, and egg white.