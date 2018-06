If you step foot into the Midwest during summertime, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a front yard or porch without a big ol’ pot of sun tea brewing in a spot of sunshine. This regional beverage is exactly what it sounds like: a slow-brewed pitcher of tea that was steeped and brewed by using natural sunlight. As the days get longer and the sun stronger, you may be feeling nostalgic for this particular beverage. But how do you make sun tea?

Brewing a pot of tea on the stove or in an electric kettle takes only a matter of minutes. But brewing tea by using the natural warmth of the sun takes hours and hours. However, it is simple!All you need is a clear glass pitcher with a lid to ensure that the sun’s rays can penetrate the pitcher and that critters stay out. Pour 4 cups of filtered water into the pitcher and add in 4 to 6 teabags, depending on how strong you like your tea. Make sure the lid is secured tight and place the pitcher in direct sunlight for anywhere from 2 to 4 hours. (Once again, this will depend on how strong you like your tea.)Then, place the pitcher directly into the fridge, where it can stay for up to three days. We recommend drinking it with plenty of ice and a wedge of lemon. But no matter how you take your tea, sun tea is the perfect way to easily get in the summer mood, but if you feel like drinking something with a little more kick, consider these summertime cocktails