Diet Coke Is Launching a New Look and 4 New Flavors Inspired by Millennials

Diet Coke is coming out with a new look and four new flavors this month. While the Diet Coke recipe will remain the same, the addictive fizzy liquid will now be sold in sleek-looking 12-ounce silver cans that feature a colorful vertical stripe the company is referring to as the “High Line.” The new flavors are Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango.

“The ‘High Line’ is a Coca-Cola red disc that has gone for a walk,” said James Sommerville, vice president of global design for Coca-Cola, in a press release. “It visualizes how the Diet Coke brand, the innovation — and the consumers who love Diet Coke — are continually on the move, with confidence.”

After two years of consumer research, the brand has decided that millennials crave newness and change as well as a sleek packaging appearance. “We’re modernizing what has made Diet Coke so special for a new generation. The same unapologetic confidence still comes through and the same great Diet Coke taste people love is here to stay, but we’re making the brand more relatable and more authentic,” said Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke.

“Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side. We’re contemporizing the Diet Coke brand and portfolio with sleek packaging and new flavors that are appealing to new audiences.”

Diet Coke and its new flavors will be sold in stores later this month as singles or in eight-packs, joining the crowded lineup of zero-calorie drink options.