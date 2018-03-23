Jon Bon Jovi’s new wine is such a hit with suppliers that it already sold out. The rocker recently launched a rosé with his son and acclaimed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand called “Hampton Water,” and it has seen stunning success before being released to the public.

“We sold the entire 2017 production of Diving Into Hampton Water on allocation this year and the plan is to make more next year to satisfy demand,” Bertrand told The Drinks Business. The pink-hued blend of grenache, cinsault, and mourvèdre grape varieties, decorated with an image of a diving woman on the bottle, will be sold in 15 countries across the world. If the demand from distributors is any sign, Bon Jovi’s wine is most likely going to be flying off store shelves.

A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on Jan 26, 2018 at 1:04pm PST

According to the brand’s Twitter account, the wine is scheduled for an official release on April 1, but the account has also posted links to retailers already offering bottles. The Daily Meal was able to confirm with one wine shop in New York City that Diving Into Hampton Water was on the shelves as of March 23.

Bertrand told The Drinks Business about how important it was to achieve the perfect rosé color. “We spent a long time getting it right,” the winemaker said. “We use grapes from low yielding vineyards in the Languedoc to add complexity. Balance is the most important thing for us as I wanted the wine to have a long finish but also to retain its freshness.”

Dreaming of all the ways you’re going to enjoy a glass of pink wine once we reach that stretch of warm weather again? These are the 50 best rosés for summer.