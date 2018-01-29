Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has teamed up with acclaimed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand to launch a premium rosé. The blend is described as fresh and lively with distinctive minerality featuring grenache, cinsault, and mourvèdre — grape varieties characteristic of the French Mediterranean region.

The idea was born during a stay in the Hamptons, where the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, were vacationing. While Bon Jovi prefers to call the wine “pink juice,” Jesse and a friend officially branded the new label “Hampton Water.”

After the idea was conceptualized, the Bongiovis were introduced to Bertrand by a mutual friend. Together, the three developed a vision to bottle the relaxed lifestyles of the Hamptons and the South of France.

“We’d tried rosé from everywhere,” Jesse said in a release. “But when we visited Gérard, we realized that there is an entire coastline in France that is producing some of the best-kept secrets on Earth.”

And for Bon Jovi, the collaboration is about more than just the vino. Upon their first meeting, he immediately connected with Bertrand over their shared love of family, food, friends, great wine, and music. The winemaker hosts a jazz festival at his main estate in Narbonne, France, Château l’Hospitalet, every year.

“Creating this wine with Gérard was just as creative as collaborating with another songwriter,” Bon Jovi said in a release. “Gérard uses his talents and wine knowledge just like a gifted musician. And working with my son on this has been an amazing experience.”

Hampton Water rosé will hit shelves nationwide before the spring of 2018 for $25 per bottle.