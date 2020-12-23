Just like turkey on Thanksgiving, prime rib is the star of the show during Christmas. And while there are dozens of ways that you can brine, season or cook a turkey, prime rib is remarkably simple. You can make a delicious and moist holiday roast with just two simple ingredients.

This recipe is a steakhouse favorite, so it's guaranteed to get the job done for your Chrismtas feast. To really make the meat shine, be sure to use a prime grade prime rib, and ask your butcher for an aged roast, if they happen to have one. The protein is simple to make, but it will need to stay in the oven for at least two hours, so plan your other side dishes, like casseroles and roasted veggies, accordingly. Perhaps use your slow cooker to make some holiday favorites.

To make the dish, start by spreading rock salt on the bottom of a roasting pan. Trim fat from the roast, leaving about 1/4 of fat on the top. Rub the rib with seasoning salt then roast it for 30 minutes at 450 degrees. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and cook for an additional 30 to 90 minutes, or until the roast reaches an internal temperature of 120 degrees for rare. Use a meat thermometer to make sure it comes to temperature. Be careful not to overcook your prime rib.

After the prime rib cools down, about 20 minutes, you can carve it and serve. If this is your first time making prime rib for Christmas and you want to get it just right, check out more of our must know tips for perfecting your prime rib.

Lawry’s Prime Rib

Ingredients

1 4-rib prime rib roast (about 8 pounds)

4 tablespoons seasoning salt

Directions

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Place rock salt to cover bottom of roasting pan.

Trim fat from roast, leaving about 1 /4 inch of fat on top.

Rub seasoning salt generously over top and sides.

Roast 30 minutes.

Reduce temperature to 350 degrees; cook 30 minutes.

Check internal temperature of roast with instant-read thermometer; continue roasting until internal temperature reaches 120 degrees for rare, about 1 hour.

Cook further if desired to 130 degrees for medium-rare or 140 degrees for medium.

Let rest 20 minutes before carving.

This recipe is from the Tribune Archives.