Easy Prime Rib

Lawry's the Prime Rib is a Chicago classic. And you can replicate their classic prime rib at home with just two ingredients. Want to make the prime rib authentic? Ask your butcher if he can age your prime rib before you buy it.
This recipe is from the Tribune Archives.
Ingredients
- 1 4-rib prime rib roast (about 8 pounds)
- 4 Tablespoons seasoning salt
Directions
Heat oven to 450 degrees.
Place rock salt to cover bottom of roasting pan.
Trim fat from roast, leaving about 1 /4 inch of fat on top.
Rub seasoning salt generously over top and sides.
Roast 30 minutes.
Reduce temperature to 350 degrees; cook 30 minutes.
Check internal temperature of roast with instant-read thermometer; continue roasting until internal temperature reaches 120 degrees for rare, about 1 hour.
Cook further if desired to 130 degrees for medium-rare or 140 degrees for medium.
Let rest 20 minutes before carving.