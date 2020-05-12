If you're looking for ways to incorporate delicious but healthy foods into your diet, then this recipe for sweet and spicy salmon is the perfect addition to your weekly meals. Bursting with bold spice flavor and finished with a perfect sear, this fresh fish dish is one of those meals you can make in less than one hour.

Salmon is a highly versatile fish, especially if you know how to cook it perfectly every time. It's also particularly good for you — salmon is also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and ranks among foods that can help lower your blood pressure.

To make the recipe, simply rub the salmon with some common pantry seasonings like chili powder, brown sugar, cumin, salt and pepper. Then, cook the salmon flesh side down for about 5 minutes, or until it's charred. Flip the salmon and cook it for another 8 minutes. Not only does this yield delicious results, it's also insanely easy. But, if salmon isn't really your style, check out more dinner dishes on our complete guide to cooking weeknight dinners.

Sweet and Spicy Salmon

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets, skin and any bones discarded

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil

Directions:

Heat pan with some of the oil over medium heat.

While pan heats up, combine brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Brush each salmon fillet with 1/2 teaspoon of oil, then rub each piece of fish with 1/2 tablespoon of spice mixture.

Cook the salmon flesh side down, until charred, which will take 4 to 5 minutes.

Flip the salmon and cook another 8 minutes and serve.