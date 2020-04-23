Sweet and Spicy Salmon

Heat pan with some of the oil over medium heat.

While pan heats up, combine brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Brush each salmon fillet with 1/2 teaspoon of oil, then rub each piece of fish with 1/2 tablespoon of spice mixture.

Cook the salmon flesh side down, until charred, which will take 4 to 5 minutes.

Flip the salmon and cook another 8 minutes and serve.