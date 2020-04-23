April 23, 2020 | 12:42pm
Photo Courtesy of Zareen Syed
This sweet and spicy salmon is covered in a brown sugar, chili powder and ground cumin spice rub and then pan seared until the fish is perfectly charred. It is delicious on a bed of brown or white rice or with a side of greens.
Ingredients
- 4 salmon fillets, skin and any bones discarded
- 1 Tablespoon chili powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil
Directions
Heat pan with some of the oil over medium heat.
While pan heats up, combine brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
Brush each salmon fillet with 1/2 teaspoon of oil, then rub each piece of fish with 1/2 tablespoon of spice mixture.
Cook the salmon flesh side down, until charred, which will take 4 to 5 minutes.
Flip the salmon and cook another 8 minutes and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving861
Total Fat57g88%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated13g63%
Cholesterol218mg73%
Protein81g100%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B1213µg100%
Vitamin B63mg100%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin E15mg100%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium48mg5%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)104µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)104µg26%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium112mg27%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)35mg100%
Phosphorus959mg100%
Polyunsaturated16gN/A
Potassium1488mg32%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg48.8%
Sodium437mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg69%
Water257gN/A
Zinc2mg14%