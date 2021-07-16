Zucchini are one of the most bountiful summer veggies. But before they explode in gardens and on farms, squash of all kinds produce flowers that are pretty to look at — and delicious to eat. The female flowers turn into squash while the male can be picked when still blossoms and consumed as is or in a recipe like this one.

Whether you use zucchini blossoms or the flower of another type of squash, they are delicious stuffed with ricotta cheese and fried (like most things). We'll teach you how because making stuffed squash blossoms should definitely be on your summer foodie bucket list.

What do squash blossoms taste like?

Unlike some other edible flowers, there is nothing flowery or perfume-like about the flavor of zucchini blossoms. They're quite mild with the slighest squash flavor.

How to eat squash blossoms

Squash blossoms have a soft texture and can be eaten raw in salads or used to top pizza. But our favorite use for these delicate summertime treats is to use them as a vessel for cheesy, fried goodness.

This classic Italian appetizer may seem intimidating at first, but it's quick and easy to make once you know how. All you have to do is make a mixture of ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, salt and pepper and carefully spoon it into your squash blossoms. Then dip it in a mixture of flour and water and fry for a few minutes until perfectly golden brown and crispy. That's it! And if that leaves you craving more oeey gooey goodness, there are lots of recipes that are perfect for cheese lovers.

This recipe is courtesy Sorbillo restaurant

Ingredients:

17 ounces ricotta

7 ounces mozzarella

3 ounces parmesan

2 teaspoons salt

Black pepper to taste

8 zucchini blossoms, stamens removed

4-6 cups oil for frying

1 cup water

2/3 cups flour

Directions:

Step 1: In a bowl combine 17 ounces ricotta, 7 ounces mozzarella, 3 ounces Parmesan, 2 teaspoons salt and pepper to taste. Mix well to combine.

Step 2: Using a piping bag or spoon, carefully fill each zucchini blossom with the mixture.

Step 3: Fold over petals to close the opening.

Step 4: In a heavy-bottomed pot or deep cast iron skillet, pour in about 2 inches of vegetable oil and heat over medium heat until very hot, about 350F.

Step 5: Meanwhile, in another bowl mix together 1 cup water and 2/3 cup flour.

Step 6: Dip each stuffed blossom into the flour-water mixture and fry in the hot oil for 1 to 2 minutes, or until golden brown.

Step 7: Remove from the oil and place on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve immediately.

