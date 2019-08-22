August 22, 2019 | 12:27pm
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
Sorbillo is widely considered to be one of the best pizza places in Naples. They now have a location in New York where they make their Neapolitan-style pizza, as well as other Italian favorites. This seasonal appetizer makes it on the menu in the summer months when zucchini blossoms are easily found at New York farmers markets.
Ingredients
- 8 zucchini blossoms, stamens removed
- 17 Ounces ricotta
- 7 Ounces mozzarella
- 3 Ounces parmesan
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 Cup water
- 2/3 Cups flour
- 4-6 Cups oil for frying
Directions
Combine cheeses, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix.
Using a piping bag or spoon, fill each zucchini blossom with the mixture. Fold over petals to close the opening.
Mix water and flour. Dip each blossom into the mixture and deep fry in oil for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving815
Total Fat66g100%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol115mg38%
Protein35g69%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A282µg31%
Vitamin B122µg75%
Vitamin B60.1mg8%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.6%
Vitamin E6mg41%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium765mg77%
Fiber1g3.9%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated30gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.4%
Phosphorus541mg77%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium235mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35.4%
Sodium721mg30%
Trans0.1gN/A
Zinc4mg33%