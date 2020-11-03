Basic Pizza Dough

Put flour and salt into a food processor fitted with a metal blade or into the bowl of a mixer fitted with a dough hook.

Pulse several times to mix well.

Mix water, yeast and sugar in a small bowl; let stand until foamy.

Add to flour.

Process or mix just long enough for the mixture to form a ball. (If it is sticky, add a couple tablespoons of flour and mix until incorporated.)

Transfer dough to a well-oiled bowl; turn to coat the top with oil.

Cover with a clean cloth.

Let rise in warm place until doubled, 1 to 1 ½ hours. (Or, refrigerate overnight covered with plastic wrap. Let dough come to room temperature, about 1 hour, before using.)

Punch down dough.

Turn out onto a lightly floured board.

Knead several times to expel air before using.