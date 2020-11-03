  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Basic Pizza Dough

November 3, 2020
You never realized how easy it can be to make your own pizza
Pizza dough recipe
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Make your own pizza dough and turn it into calzones, white pizza, classic red sauce pizza or whatever else your heart desires.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
2 h 10 m
2 h 10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
109
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Homemade Pizza and Pizza Dough Recipes for Weeknight Dinners
Fresh Pasta Dough and Other Two-Ingredient Recipes
17 Things to Do With a Tube of Store-Bought Cookie Dough Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups (10 ounces total) all-purpose flour or 00 pizza flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 Cups warm (105 to 115 degrees) water
  • 1 Teaspoon (1/2 envelope) active dry yeast
  • 1 Pinch of sugar

Directions

Put flour and salt into a food processor fitted with a metal blade or into the bowl of a mixer fitted with a dough hook.

Pulse several times to mix well.

Mix water, yeast and sugar in a small bowl; let stand until foamy.

Add to flour.

Process or mix just long enough for the mixture to form a ball. (If it is sticky, add a couple tablespoons of flour and mix until incorporated.)

Transfer dough to a well-oiled bowl; turn to coat the top with oil.

Cover with a clean cloth.

Let rise in warm place until doubled, 1 to 1 ½ hours. (Or, refrigerate overnight covered with plastic wrap. Let dough come to room temperature, about 1 hour, before using.)

Punch down dough.

Turn out onto a lightly floured board.

Knead several times to expel air before using.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving109
Total Fat0.6g1%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Protein4g8%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)56µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)128µg32%
Folic acid43µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated0.1gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus40mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium48mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium255mg11%
Sugars, added0.1gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg37.5%
Water83gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
bread recipes
homemade pizza
Pizza
pizza dough
pizza recipes
Basic Pizza Dough
better than takeout