Basic Pizza Dough

Make your own pizza dough and turn it into calzones, white pizza, classic red sauce pizza or whatever else your heart desires.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups (10 ounces total) all-purpose flour or 00 pizza flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2/3 Cups warm (105 to 115 degrees) water
- 1 Teaspoon (1/2 envelope) active dry yeast
- 1 Pinch of sugar
Directions
Put flour and salt into a food processor fitted with a metal blade or into the bowl of a mixer fitted with a dough hook.
Pulse several times to mix well.
Mix water, yeast and sugar in a small bowl; let stand until foamy.
Add to flour.
Process or mix just long enough for the mixture to form a ball. (If it is sticky, add a couple tablespoons of flour and mix until incorporated.)
Transfer dough to a well-oiled bowl; turn to coat the top with oil.
Cover with a clean cloth.
Let rise in warm place until doubled, 1 to 1 ½ hours. (Or, refrigerate overnight covered with plastic wrap. Let dough come to room temperature, about 1 hour, before using.)
Punch down dough.
Turn out onto a lightly floured board.
Knead several times to expel air before using.