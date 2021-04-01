Spring has a lot of perks — warmer weather, beautiful scenery, longer days and the return of baseball. But perhaps one of the most joyous parts of the season for foodies everywhere is the plethora of colorful seasonal fruits and veggies. From the bright green asparagus down to the deep purple radishes, this spring salad recipe makes use of the season's bounty in a vibrant and tasty way.

A salad is more than just selecting fruits and veggies at random and tossing them into a bowl with some lettuce. Choosing ingredients that complement eachother and a dressing that ties it all together is key. This recipe puts its focus heavily on what the spring season has to offer — you won't find any of winter's lingering ingredients on the list.

The astringent asparagus is complemented by the subtly sweet peas and tangy radishes, while the avocado and feta cheese add a layer of richness to the light dish. But the secret to making any good salad is the dressing, which gives the entire dish a 5-star finish. The dressing for this recipe goes in on citrusy and sour flavors, with ingredients like fresh lemon juice and red wine vinegar. But don't forget to spoon in some dijon mustard and dried dill for a savory tang.

Not only can this refreshing salad stand alone on it's own, but it also works well as a side to other spring favorites, like pasta salad, club sandwiches and more. Start this beloved season off on the right foot by checking out our complete guide to spring's seasonal produce, equipped with cooking tips and recipe ideas.

This recipe is courtesy of Karen Kelly, Seasonal Cravings.

Ingredients

For the salad

3.5 ounces mache greens

1 cup romaine, chopped

1 bunch asparagus, blanched

1 1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed

4 whole radishes, julienned

1/2 avocado, cubed

1 cup feta, cubed

For the dressing

1/3 cup avocado oil (or olive oil)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon dried dill (or to taste)

Pinch of kosher salt

Pinch of pepper

Directions

For the salad

Step 1: Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add 1 tablespoon kosher salt.

Step 2: Boil asparagus for about 4 minutes.

Step 3: Drain asparagus and place it in a large bowl of ice water to stop it from cooking further.

Step 4: Add all salad ingredients, including drained asparagus, to a large bowl.

For the dressing:

Step 1: Add all dressing ingredients to a jar with a tight-fitting top and shake well.

Step 2: Dress salad and serve.

