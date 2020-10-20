From preparing simple salsa and dip recipes on game day to having a backyard barbecue with some tasty grilled chicken, special food is essential for any occasion. But there’s one vintage appetizer that deserves to make a comeback that's fitting for just about any occasion: Southern sausage balls.

This three-ingredient recipe takes less than an hour to make, which means it’s easy to prepare even during a busy week. To create this delicious appetizer, all you need are simple ingredients that can be found in your pantry.

Simply combine ground sausage meat with biscuit mix, cheddar cheese and salt and pepper and form bite-sized balls. Then let them cook in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes.

After that, this simple snack is ready to serve, whether you’re going to a picnic or celebrating a special occasion at home. If you're looking for options to pair with this appetizer, consider these other Southern dishes that are better than grandma’s.

Southern Sausage Balls

Serves: 60

Ingredients:

1 pound ground sausage

3 cups biscuit baking mix, such as Bisquick

1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well with hands.

Form mixture into bite-sized balls, about 1 inch in diameter.

Put formed sausage balls on a baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake in the oven for 15–20 minutes, or until golden brown.