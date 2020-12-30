It's no secret that 2020 has been less than ideal. From killer hornets to a global pandemic, you've truly been through it all. So when the new year rolls around, it's important to make a dish that's said to bring good luck. And it's helpful when a good luck dish is easy, tender and super flavorful, like a classic pork and saurerkraut. This hearty meal can be made in the slow cooker in a few simple steps.

Slow Cooker Soups and Stews for Cooler Weather

Food is symbolic, it can represent things like longevity, prosperity and goodwill. In some cultures around the world, pigs are representative of moving foward in life, since they dig forward and never backward. And shredded cabbage, like the kind that is used for sauerkraut or kimchi, signifies paper money, a.k.a. wealth. Hence, pork and sauerkraut became a popular meat to serve for lunch on the first of the year.

You can cook pork and sauerkraut in a pot, but the easiest way to make the dish is in the slow cooker. Just add the generously-seasoned pork shoulder, sauerkraut, thinly-sliced green apple, onion, brown sugar, apple cider and seasonings to the kitchen device. Cook on low for eight to 10 hours, you'll know if the pork is done when it easily falls off the bone and shreds. Serve the dish with some crusty bread or mashed potatoes along with more New Year’s recipes that will bring you good luck. We need all of the good tidings we can get.

Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

Ingredients

1 pork shoulder (aka, pork butt), about 4-6 lbs.

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

1 32-ounce jar sauerkraut

1 tart green apple, cut into thin slices

1 large yellow onion, cut into thin slices

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup apple juice or apple cider

Directions

Season your pork shoulder liberally with salt, pepper and garlic powder on all sides.

Add pork shoulder to your slow cooker.

Using a large kitchen strainer, drain the water from your sauerkraut. (If you want a less sour flavor in your final meal, feel free to rinse the kraut with water.)

Add sauerkraut to slow cooker.

Add thinly-sliced green apple and onion to the slow cooker.

Add brown sugar and apple juice (or cider) to slow cooker.

Cook on LOW for 8-10 hours.

Pork is done when it easily falls off the bone and shreds.

Serve hot with crusty bread.