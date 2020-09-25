Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

September 25, 2020 | 5:18pm
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal
Want to have a lucky new year? Start it off with pork and sauerkraut. Put this all in your slow cooker before you go to bed and let it cook on low overnight. You'll wake up to the perfect lunch.
Ingredients
- 1 pork shoulder (aka, pork butt), about 4-6 lbs.
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic powder
- 1 32-ounce jar sauerkraut
- 1 tart green apple, cut into thin slices
- 1 large yellow onion, cut into thin slices
- 1/4 Cup brown sugar
- 1 Cup apple juice or apple cider
Directions
Season your pork shoulder liberally with salt, pepper and garlic powder on all sides.
Add pork shoulder to your slow cooker.
Using a large kitchen strainer, drain the water from your sauerkraut. (If you want a less sour flavor in your final meal, feel free to rinse the kraut with water.)
Add sauerkraut to slow cooker.
Add thinly-sliced green apple and onion to the slow cooker.
Add brown sugar and apple juice (or cider) to slow cooker.
Cook on LOW for 8-10 hours.
Pork is done when it easily falls off the bone and shreds.
Serve hot with crusty bread.