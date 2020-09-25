Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

Season your pork shoulder liberally with salt, pepper and garlic powder on all sides.

Add pork shoulder to your slow cooker.

Using a large kitchen strainer, drain the water from your sauerkraut. (If you want a less sour flavor in your final meal, feel free to rinse the kraut with water.)

Add sauerkraut to slow cooker.

Add thinly-sliced green apple and onion to the slow cooker.

Add brown sugar and apple juice (or cider) to slow cooker.

Cook on LOW for 8-10 hours.

Pork is done when it easily falls off the bone and shreds.

Serve hot with crusty bread.