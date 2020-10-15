Summer is slipping away and the temperature outside is beginning to cool down. When you get inside your home and away from the cold, you may turn to homemade drinks and foods to help warm yourself up. Perhaps the most delicious way to keep warm during the winter is by making a hearty, comforting soup.

Making delicious soups at home is easy using a quintessential kitchen tool: a slow cooker. Using your slow cooker to make your soup may make the cooking process longer, but, when it’s time to eat, the soup comes out simmering and delicious with minimal effort. This particular slow cooker recipe packed with Mexican-inspired flavors is just one of many slow cooker recipes to keep you warm during the winter.

Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

2 15-ounce cans of black beans, rinsed

1 onion, diced

1 5-ounce can mild diced green chilis, drained

3 garlic cloves, chopped

4 cups gluten-free chicken broth (1 32-ounce box)

2 cups diced sweet potatoes

1 1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 sprinkle of red pepper flakes (optional)

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional toppings: cheese, avocado, green onions, sour cream, jalapenos, lime wedges, tortilla chips



Directions:

Put all ingredients into a slow cooker set on low.

Cook for 6-8 hours.

Remove chicken thighs and place on a cutting board. Shred chicken with two forks and place back into the slow cooker.

Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste. Add more salt and pepper if necessary or a bit more broth if too thick.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings