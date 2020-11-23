Some foods are just meant to be enjoyed during the holiday season, and pumpkin pie is one of them. But despite how good the tried and true dessert is, how often do you make it from scratch? Luckily, what used to feel like a hassle is made easy by this simple recipe that will make homemade pumpkin filling your new go to method.

Sure, there are plenty of great recipes that you can make using canned pumpkin, but the easiest way to elevate the flavor of your pumpkin pie is to make the puree from a real pumpkin. And, no we're not talking about a jack-o'-lantern, we mean a pie pumpkin, a.k.a. a sugar pumpkin. If you think the process is too involved, we've got a secret for you, all you need is some extra prep time to spare.

To make the puree, start by cutting the pumpkin in half and remove the seeds. Then lay the pumpkin cut side down on a baking tray lined with parchment. Bake the pumpkin for about an hour, until it's tender and can easily be cut into. Once the pumpkin is out of the oven, let it cool for a few minutes then scoop out the flesh and blend it in a food processor until smooth.

To expedite the baking process, you can use store bought pie crust instead of making it from scratch. The flavor from the fresh sugar pumpkin is really all you need to make your pie taste completely homemade. Not a fan of pumpkin? No worries. We've got you covered with the absolute best pies to make during the holiday season.

Pumpkin Pie, All the Way From Scratch

Ingredients:

1 sugar pumpkin

1 1/4 cup pumpkin puree

2 large eggs

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup half-and-half

One 9-inch pie crust, blind-baked at 400 F for 10 minutes

Directions

For the pumpkin puree:

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Cut the pumpkin in half and remove the seeds.

Lay the pumpkin cut side down on a baking tray lined with parchment.

Bake for about an hour, until the pumpkin is extremely tender and a knife can easily cut into it.

Once the pumpkin is out of the oven, let it cool for a few minutes before scooping out the flesh with a spoon and blending it in a food processor until smooth.

Lower the oven temperature to 375 F.

In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, eggs, sugars, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and half-and-half until smooth.

Pour mixture into the partially baked crust and bake for 35–45 minutes.

Serve warm or cold with some freshly whipped cream!