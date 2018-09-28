  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Pumpkin Pie, All the Way From Scratch

By
Editor
Put down that can of pumpkin puree and make your own instead!
Pumpkin Pie
istockphoto.com
Watch This Recipe Video

Making your own pumpkin puree is so easy and makes this pumpkin pie even more delicious!

8
Servings
301
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the pumpkin puree:

  • 1 sugar pumpkin

For the pumpkin pie:

  • 1 1/4 Cup pumpkin puree
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 Cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 Teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 Cup half-and-half
  • One 9-inch pie crust, blind-baked at 400 F for 10 minutes

Directions

For the pumpkin puree:

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Cut the pumpkin in half and remove the seeds.

Lay the pumpkin cut side down on a baking tray lined with parchment.

Bake for about an hour, until the pumpkin is extremely tender and a knife can easily cut into it.

Once the pumpkin is out of the oven, let it cool for a few minutes before scooping out the flesh with a spoon and blending it in a food processor until smooth.

For the pumpkin pie:

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, eggs, sugars, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and half-and-half until smooth.

Pour mixture into the partially baked crust and bake for 35–45 minutes.

Serve warm or cold with some freshly whipped cream!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
12g
19%
Sugar
22g
N/A
Saturated Fat
5g
27%
Cholesterol
58mg
19%
Protein
6g
11%
Carbs
45g
15%
Vitamin A
1130µg
100%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
8.8%
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
13.5%
Vitamin C
18mg
20%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
2.1%
Vitamin E
3mg
17%
Vitamin K
9µg
7%
Calcium
96mg
10%
Fiber
3g
10%
Folate (food)
43µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
51µg
13%
Folic acid
5µg
N/A
Iron
3mg
14%
Magnesium
38mg
9%
Monounsaturated
4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
161mg
23%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
790mg
17%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
26.3%
Sodium
298mg
12%
Sugars, added
14g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
11.3%
Zinc
1mg
9%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.

Around the Web