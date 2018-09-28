Pumpkin Pie, All the Way From Scratch

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Cut the pumpkin in half and remove the seeds.

Lay the pumpkin cut side down on a baking tray lined with parchment.

Bake for about an hour, until the pumpkin is extremely tender and a knife can easily cut into it.

Once the pumpkin is out of the oven, let it cool for a few minutes before scooping out the flesh with a spoon and blending it in a food processor until smooth.