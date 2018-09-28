Pumpkin Pie, All the Way From Scratch
Making your own pumpkin puree is so easy and makes this pumpkin pie even more delicious!
Ingredients
For the pumpkin puree:
- 1 sugar pumpkin
For the pumpkin pie:
- 1 1/4 Cup pumpkin puree
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 Cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 Teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 Cup half-and-half
- One 9-inch pie crust, blind-baked at 400 F for 10 minutes
Directions
For the pumpkin puree:
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Cut the pumpkin in half and remove the seeds.
Lay the pumpkin cut side down on a baking tray lined with parchment.
Bake for about an hour, until the pumpkin is extremely tender and a knife can easily cut into it.
Once the pumpkin is out of the oven, let it cool for a few minutes before scooping out the flesh with a spoon and blending it in a food processor until smooth.
For the pumpkin pie:
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, eggs, sugars, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and half-and-half until smooth.
Pour mixture into the partially baked crust and bake for 35–45 minutes.
Serve warm or cold with some freshly whipped cream!