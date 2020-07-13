There are some foods that just feel like they're reserved for dining out at a restaurant, and a side of french fries is certainly one of them. Often paired with a good burger and soda, french fries are truly timeless. But who's to say you can't enjoy them from home too? Bring the fast food staple to you with this recipe for oven baked homemade french fries.

This side dish takes an hour or less to make and is topped with basil and Parmesan cheese.

Indeed, the secret to making good fries at home is to make sure they're seasoned well, something every home cook should know. After soaking your peeled and sliced potatoes in cold water, drain the fries and pat them dry. Then brush them with olive oil and season them. Bake them, and once the fries are crispy, about 30 minutes, sprinkle them with Parmesan cheese and bake for an extra 20 minutes.

Enjoy the dish — which is big in Belgian culture — along with more of our recipes for food from around the world that you can make at home.

Oven Baked Homemade French Fries

Ingredients

6 medium potatoes, peeled and sliced into 1/3 inch thick fries, soaked in cold water

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons salt

freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Drain the fries and pat dry with paper towels. Use a pastry brush to spread 1-1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil on a rimmed baking sheet and spread out the potatoes.

Season potatoes with salt, pepper and garlic powder, then sprinkle the basil evenly over the potatoes. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the fries. Scatter the cubed butter around the pan (this helps create the lovely caramelized edges).

Bake for 30 minutes, then sprinkle Parmesan on top if desired. Rotating pan, return to oven and bake an additional 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are golden brown. Use a spatula to remove the fries. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.

Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver