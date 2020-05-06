Oven-baked chicken recipes are a staple of easy weeknight dinners. During coronavirus quarantine, chicken recipes have one of the most popular recipe searches on Google, and if you're tired of the same ol' thing, we get it. However, this extra crispy baked chicken dish uses biscuit mix to mimic that all-American classic: fried chicken.

How to Use Leftover Rice, Vegetables, Pasta and More

The Bisquik makes for an incredibly crispy coating and makes a nice contrast with the chicken’s perfectly moist center. But, be careful when cooking this dish, because chicken is one of those meats you may be making all wrong.

For this recipe you will only need a few ingredients: chicken, butter, biscuit mix and some common pantry seasonings. After stirring together your ingredients, coat the chicken. For the best results you should place the skin sides down in the dish. Make sure you let the pan and butter heat up first — not doing so is one of the most common mistakes made by home cooks.

Oven-Baked Chicken

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

2/3 cups cup Bisquick mix

1 1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cut-up whole chicken (3 to 3 1/2 pounds)

Directions:

Heat oven to 425°. In 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish, melt butter in oven.

Stir together Bisquick, paprika, salt and pepper; coat chicken. Place skin sides down in dish (dish and butter should be hot).

Bake 35 minutes; turn chicken. Bake about 15 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest pieces are cut to bone (at least 165°F).