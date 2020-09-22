Meatloaf is a childhood dinner staple that you likely didn’t appreciate as a kid. But now it’s time to give the dish another chance by getting creative with it. Instead of sticking to grandma’s recipe, how about trying out mini meatloaves? All you need is a muffin pan.

Believe it or not, meatloaf can be a fun recipe to serve alongside other game day foods or at a holiday hangout. One batch of this recipe makes 12 mini meatloaves, and it’s packed with that hearty flavor one typically craves during football season and potlucks.

To make the dish, you should first preheat the oven — not preheating your equipment is a common mistake made by home cooks. Then mix 3 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese with all of the ingredients until they’re blended.

Spray the muffin cups with cooking spray then press the mixture into the cups. Bake the dish for about 30 minutes and sprinkle with more cheese in the last 10 minutes of baking.

This recipe is sure to impress your guests — even your children might want to try the dish for a weeknight dinner meal. And if this is a slam dunk, be sure to try more of our delicious and easy meatloaf recipes.

Weeknight Mini Meatloaves

Ingredients

6 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 pound extra lean ground beef (95% lean)

1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 egg

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F.

Reserve 3 tablespoons of cheese. Mix remaining 3 tablespoons cheese with all remaining ingredients just until blended.

Press into 12 muffin cups sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake 30 minutes or until done (160 degrees F), sprinkling with reserved cheese for the last 10 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat