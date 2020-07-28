Weeknight Mini Meatloaves

July 28, 2020 | 2:25pm
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Individual meatloaves are baked in muffin cups and made with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and dry bread crumbs.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 6 Tablespoons Kraft® Grated Parmesan Cheese, divided
- 1 Pound extra lean ground beef (95% lean)
- 1 can (14.5 oz each) Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes, drained
- 1/2 Cup dry bread crumbs
- 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 egg
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F.
Reserve 3 tablespoons cheese. Mix remaining 3 tablespoons cheese with all remaining ingredients just until blended.
Press into 12 muffin cups sprayed with cooking spray.
Bake 30 minutes or until done (160°F), sprinkling with reserved cheese for the last 10 minutes.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving201
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol80mg27%
Protein22g45%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A47µg5%
Vitamin B122µg79%
Vitamin B60.4mg33%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.8%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium165mg16%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus261mg37%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium459mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.8%
Sodium333mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg44%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water148gN/A
Zinc4mg40%