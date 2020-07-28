  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Weeknight Mini Meatloaves

July 28, 2020 | 2:25pm
An easy family dinner
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Individual meatloaves are baked in muffin cups and made with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and dry bread crumbs. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
201
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Tablespoons Kraft® Grated Parmesan Cheese, divided
  • 1 Pound extra lean ground beef (95% lean)
  • 1 can (14.5 oz each) Hunt's® Diced Tomatoes, drained
  • 1/2 Cup dry bread crumbs
  • 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 egg

Directions

Heat oven to 375°F.

Reserve 3 tablespoons cheese. Mix remaining 3 tablespoons cheese with all remaining ingredients just until blended.

Press into 12 muffin cups sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake 30 minutes or until done (160°F), sprinkling with reserved cheese for the last 10 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving201
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol80mg27%
Protein22g45%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A47µg5%
Vitamin B122µg79%
Vitamin B60.4mg33%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.8%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium165mg16%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus261mg37%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium459mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.8%
Sodium333mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg44%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water148gN/A
Zinc4mg40%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
