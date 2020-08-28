Pickling jalapenos and other summer vegetables doesn't have to be hard. While there are multiple ways to do this, the process can take less than one hour to prepare. And the resulting pickled peppers will recreate this spicy ingredient into a topping that's fit for any delicious burger, salsa and salad.

Cold Side Dishes, Soups, Entrees and Desserts for Hot Days

If you're planning to host a Labor Day cookout but you've been feeling a little lackluster in the flavor department, pickled jalapenos are the way to go. The topping will turn your burger recipes from zero to hero, and they'll add a needed heat to any of your summer dips and salsas.

You'll need just five ingredients to make the pickled jalapenos: deseeded and sliced jalapenos, seven garlic cloves, white vinegar, sugar and water. To deseed the jalapenos, cut off the tops and roll the veggie on a flat surface — a hack every home cook should know.

To bring your jalapenos to the next level, follow the instructions and reference the video above. The pickled veggie will last in the fridge for several weeks, much longer than fresh peppers. In fact, pickling vegetables is just one of many ways to make your food last longer.

Quick Pickled Garlic Jalapeños

Ingredients:

6-7 jalapeños, deseeded and sliced

6-7 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

1 1/4 cup white vinegar

1 1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

Directions

Combine vinegar, sugar and water in a sauce pot. Bring to a boil and simmer until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool until it reaches room temperature.

While it cools, you can use this time to slice the peppers and garlic. To remove the seeds from the peppers, remove the top of the pepper and roll the pepper firmly on a cutting board using your palm. Then squeeze the pepper gently until seeds start to fall out. This won't remove every single seed, but it will help lessen the spiciness of the peppers. If you want the pickles to be extra spicy, skip this step.

Fill a mason jar with the garlic and peppers and pour the vinegar mixture over top until it reaches the neck of the jar. You will most likely have extra liquid that can be discarded. Use a spoon to push down the garlic and peppers so they are completely submerged in the liquid.

Cap the jar tightly and refrigerate for at least three days. Wait over a week for even better results.

The peppers will stay good in the refrigerator for several weeks.