Combine vinegar, sugar and water in a sauce pot. Bring to a boil and simmer until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool until it reaches room temperature.

While it cools, you can use this time to slice the peppers and garlic. To remove the seeds from the peppers, remove the top of the pepper and roll the pepper firmly on a cutting board using your palm. Then squeeze the pepper gently until seeds start to fall out. This won't remove every single seed, but it will help lessen the spiciness of the peppers. If you want the pickles to be extra spicy, skip this step.

Fill a mason jar with the garlic and peppers and pour the vinegar mixture over top until it reaches the neck of the jar. You will most likely have extra liquid that can be discarded. Use a spoon to push down the garlic and peppers so they are completely submerged in the liquid.

Cap the jar tightly and refrigerate for at least three days. Wait over a week for even better results.

The peppers will stay good in the refrigerator for several weeks.