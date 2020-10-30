Mashed potatoes are one of the best Thanksgiving side dishes as well as a year-round comfort food. They are creamy, fluffy and you can easily load them up with ingredients like sour cream, cheese, scallions, bacon and more.

Potato Recipes for Cheesy, Mashed and More

Many people may have a family recipe that they have been cooking for years or even generations. However, sometimes traditional recipes can be improved upon with a modern tweak or two.

To get the creamiest mashed potatoes, use this hack made popular by Food Network star Tyler Florence. Instead of boiling your potatoes in water, simmer them in milk or cream.

You can still follow your go-to mashed potatoes recipe by peeling the potatoes, rinsing them and cutting them before adding them to a large pot. Then add enough milk, cream or a combination of the two to cover all of the potatoes. Then bring it to a boil and cook until the potatoes are tender.

Once they’re ready, drain the potatoes but save the hot milk or cream mixture and add it back in a little at a time while mashing your potatoes. From there, you can season generously with salt and pepper, and add in butter and any of your other favorite seasonings, ingredients or toppings. Just make sure you end up with enough mashed potatoes to make some of these amazing leftovers recipes.