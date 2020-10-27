Being in charge of making the mashed potatoes during Thanksgiving is no small task. But if you want your side dish to steal the show, there is one simple way to make that happen. Take regular old mashed potatoes to the next level by loading them up with bacon, chives and cheddar cheese.

This recipe takes less than an hour to prepare and is perfect to serve alongside your Thanksgiving turkey, or use the side dish to jazz up your weeknight dinners. Elevating a staple food like mashed potatoes is one easy way to turn dinner at home into a restaurant experience.

To make the dish, start by placing the potatoes in a pot with chicken stock, garlic and warm water. Bring the mixture to a boil. Once the potatoes are tender, drain the liquid and add in your heavy cream and butter. Mash the potatoes and mix them with sour cream, cheddar cheese, scallions and bacon.

Serve the creamy, decadent side dish with scallions as a garnish. And if this dish is a hit during Turkey day, you'll want to check out more of our incredible Thanksgiving recipes, from stuffing to pie.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes

4 cups chicken stock

3 cloves of garlic, sliced

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

4 scallions, chopped

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons salt

1 pepper

4 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped

Directions

Place potatoes in a pot and add chicken stock and garlic.

Fill the pot with warm (not hot) water until it just covers the potatoes.

Add 3 tablespoons of salt and bring to a boil.

Cook until potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes.

Drain liquid from potatoes carefully, the steam will be very hot.

Add heavy cream, butter, pepper and more salt.

Mash the potatoes.

Add sour cream, nutmeg, cheddar cheese, white parts of the scallions, bacon, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.

Mix gently to incorporate all ingredients.

Garnish with the green parts of the scallions and serve.