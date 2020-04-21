Everyone — even celebrity chefs — has their opinion on how to best scramble an egg. But scrambled or fried are far from the only ways to cook eggs. There are in dozens of ways to prepare this staple item, including making cloud eggs. Yes, cloud eggs — a playful and fluffy sort of egg perfect for spring or summer.

50 Ways to Cook an Egg

These eggs have the appearance of a bright sun laid over a pillowy cloud, or a yellow egg nestled in a white nest. They make a fun addition to any brunch table and take minutes to make.

First, separate the yolk from the whites and whip the whites until stiff. Craft the whites into cumulus culinary clouds and place the yolk in the center. Then, bake.

Get inventive and pair the breakfast treat with unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs. Add natural food colorings to turn the cloud eggs to magical unicorn or or festive holiday-themed eggs.

If not in the mood to cook, you could always order delivery from the best brunch spot in your state.

Cloud Eggs recipe, courtesy of Happy Foods Tube:



Ingredients:

4 eggs

4 slices of bread, toasted

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Chives (optional)

Chili flakes (optional)

Directions:

Separate the egg whites from egg yolks, leaving the egg yolks in their shells or in small bowls (one bowl per yolk is the best option). Make sure you don’t break the yolks.

Add seasoning, chili flakes and chopped chives (if using) to egg whites.

Whip the whites until they are stiff.

Spoon egg whites onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment (see note) paper, forming 2 “clouds”.

With the back of your spoon, create a dent in the center of each cloud and carefully place the egg yolk in.

Bake at 356F/180C for 8 minutes or until the edges have turned golden brown.

Serve with toast, beans, bacon or any way you like.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 4 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Total time: 12 minutes

NOTES: Grease the baking parchment paper lightly. This will make it easier to remove the eggs after they have been baked. You can also season the eggs after they have been taken out from the oven.