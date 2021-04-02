One of the best Easter traditions is hard boiling eggs and dyeing the white-shelled eggs shades of pink, blue, green and yellow. But, after you dye a couple dozen eggs, uhh, what do you do with all of them? Sure, you can make delicious deviled eggs or toss sliced hard boiled eggs on your salad, but to really move through those eggs, there’s only one recipe to make: egg salad.

Egg salad is one of the best recipes to finish off a carton of eggs, as it regularly uses three or six whole eggs and can feed a family with ease. And, sure, you can make a classic healthy egg salad with yogurt, dill and chives. OR you can choose to kick things up a notch with this fiery Sriracha and avocado egg salad recipe.

On its face, this egg salad starts off pretty simply with mayonnaise, scallions and lemon juice. But then, things get exciting with ample use of sriracha for a fiery kick and a diced avocado for extra fat and creamy flavor.

Making egg salad is remarkably simple, but there are some things you can do to make it even easier. First off, after perfectly peeling your hard boiled eggs, chop them up with a pastry cutter or scraper in the bowl. This cooking hack saves you dishes and results in even cuts that happen quickly. We also recommend keeping the yolks with the eggs. Yolks add flavor and protein and, of course, they’re also stupid delicious.

It also could go without saying, but adjust the flavors of this egg salad to your preference. If you’re not feeling extra spicy, lower the levels of Sriracha or swap it for a hot sauce with a little less heat. Add extra salt and pepper if you’d like, omit the scallions and swap for dill, parsley or whatever you have on hand. Make sure you taste as you make this egg salad. This may just be one of those recipes that changes every time you make it.

Once you’ve made your Sriracha-spiced egg salad, throw it on some toasted bread with lettuce, tomato and sliced red onions. Serve with some chips and enjoy. This is certifiably one of those sandwiches better than your mom used to make.

Ingredients:

6 hard-boiled eggs

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2-3 tablespoons sriracha

1/4 cup green onions, sliced thin

1 avocado, diced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

2 slices white bread

Optional sandwich toppings: sliced tomatoes, lettuce, red onions

Directions:

Step 1: Roughly chop 6 hard-boiled eggs and place in a large bowl.

Step 2: Add 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 2-3 tablespoons sriracha, 1/4 cup sliced green onions, 1 diced avocado and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Mix well and then season with salt and pepper to taste. Taste the mixture and add more sriracha if it needs spice or more mayo if it's too spicy for your taste.

Step 3: Build the sandwich by layering lettuce, tomatoes and a few spoonfuls of the egg salad. Enjoy!

