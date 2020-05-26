It's no secret that eggs are one of the most iconic breakfast foods in America. But, the delicious staple is more than just a morning food. For lunch this week try making this incredible and healthy egg salad recipe.

Of course there are many different ways to cook an egg, from perfectly scrambled eggs to breakfast-in-bed classics like eggs Benedict but when it comes to lunch, egg salad is undeniably the way to go. In just five minutes you'll have three delicately cooked eggs, seasoned to perfection and spread over a piece of toast. Check out this helpful guide if you're stumped on whether to buy brown or white eggs for this recipe. And then make sure you know how to cook and peel hard-boiled eggs.

To make healthy egg salad all you'll need are three hardboiled eggs, greek yogurt, dill, onion and a few common seasonings. Just cut up the eggs, mix in the yogurt and add the rest of your ingredients. Refrigerate the dish for an hour and then dig in. But, if you still find yourself with a lot of eggs left in your fridge, consider these recipes to help you finish that carton of eggs.

Healthy Egg Salad

Ingredients:

3 hard boiled eggs

1/4 cup 2% milkfat Greek yogurt

1/2 tablespoon dill

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 cup chopped red onion

Chopped chives (to taste)

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

Cut up the hardboiled eggs.

Mix in the yogurt until both ingredients have a creamy consistency.

Add in the dill, garlic powder, chopped red onion, chives, salt and pepper.

Refrigerate for an hour. Serve and enjoy.