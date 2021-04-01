Step 1: Roughly chop 6 hard-boiled eggs and place in a large bowl.

Step 2: Add 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 2-3 tablespoons sriracha, 1/4 cup sliced green onions, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1 diced avocado and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Mix well and then season with salt and pepper to taste. Taste the mixture and add more sriracha if it needs spice or more mayo if it's too spicy for your taste.

Step 3: Build the sandwich by layering lettuce, tomatoes and a few spoonfuls of the egg salad. Enjoy!