April 1, 2021
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
This recipe turns your average egg salad into something special. The avocado makes it extra creamy, and the sriracha adds some zip. The recipe requires hard-boiled eggs, read our guide on how to prepare them perfectly every time.
Ingredients
- 6 hard-boiled eggs
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- 2-3 Tablespoons sriracha
- 1/4 Cup green onions, sliced thin
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 slices white bread
- Optional sandwich toppings: sliced tomatoes, lettuce, red onions
- 1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
Directions
Step 1: Roughly chop 6 hard-boiled eggs and place in a large bowl.
Step 2: Add 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 2-3 tablespoons sriracha, 1/4 cup sliced green onions, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1 diced avocado and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Mix well and then season with salt and pepper to taste. Taste the mixture and add more sriracha if it needs spice or more mayo if it's too spicy for your taste.
Step 3: Build the sandwich by layering lettuce, tomatoes and a few spoonfuls of the egg salad. Enjoy!