When you think about your holiday feast, your mind likely wanders to a tender brisket, prime rib or a juicy turkey. But there is one protein that deserves more than just being thrown in the oven and then on a platter, and that's ham. The popular weeknight staple is something you typically add to your holiday table, but it's rarely the star. That's all about to change thanks to this easy-to-make brown sugar glaze.

Like other proteins, ham needs a little bit of extra love before tossing it into the oven, and the best way to do that is by glazing it. This brown sugar glaze adds a sweet and aromatic flavor to the salty ham and takes just a few minutes to prepare with some common kitchen staples.

Start by preheating your oven. Place the ham on its side in the roasting pan, then prepare the glaze by mixing together honey, brown sugar and spices in a small bowl. If your mixture is too thick, pop it into the microwave for about 30 seconds, then stir. Brush half of the mixture over the ham. To make sure it's well saturated, separate the slices so the glaze can penetrate the center of the ham. Once the ham is well coated in the honey mixture, let it bake it for one hour. Then brush on the remaining honey mixture.

You'll be left with a flavor-bursting ham that goes flawlessly with other top holiday contenders like scalloped potatoes. If you're in need of more, simple ways to add extra flare to your dinner table, check out some of our best holiday recipes, from appetizers all the way down to dessert.

Honey Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

Ingredients

1 bone-in spiral-cut ham, about 10 pounds

1 cup honey

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Place the ham on its side in roasting pan.

Mix honey, brown sugar and spices in small bowl until well blended.

If mixture is too thick, microwave on HIGH 30 seconds to 1 minute or until smooth, stirring after 30 seconds.

Brush 1/2 of the honey mixture over ham, gently separating the slices so mixture can reach middle of ham.

Cover loosely with foil.

Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings.

Remove foil.

Brush with remaining honey mixture.

Bake 45 minutes longer.

Serve ham with pan drippings.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick