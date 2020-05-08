One of the best ways to show your mom you care is by cooking her something extra special for Mother's Day, like a savory ham and Gruyere crepe. The best part is, you can whip up this iconic breakfast dish in only 30 minutes.

Easy Dishes You Can Make With Pantry Staples

If you're looking to cook up a whole feast, pair the savory combination of black forest ham and Gruyere cheese with perfectly scrambled eggs and cinnamon rolls. Or go for a lighter breakfast option, with just a batch of crepes and one of these homemade coffee recipes.

To make this dish, you will need black forrest ham, Gruyere cheese and some common pantry staples. The key to making a delicious crepe is to slightly angle the pan away from the heat as you pour in your crepe batter, making sure the entirety of the pan is covered.

This recipe is perfect to make with your kids on Mother's Day... or take it up a notch by bringing it to mom in bed along with these other incredible breakfast-in-bed recipes.

Ham and Gruyere Crepes

Ingredients:

For the crepes:

3/4 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup buckwheat flour

2 tablespoons melted butter

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup milk

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

1/2 pound Black Forest ham

7 ounces Gruyère cheese, grated

Directions:

For the crepes:

In a small bowl whisk the milk, egg, flours, butter and salt until smooth. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In a crêpe pan over medium heat, melt a spot of butter and slightly angle the pan away from the heat as you pour in your crêpe batter. You want to make sure the full surface of the pan is covered. A circular, angled motion is the best way to achieve this.

Once the batter sets a bit, take your spatula and flip the pancake. Let it sit for about 5 seconds and sprinkle your grated cheese over the pancake so it melts. Let it sit for a further 40 seconds, until golden brown on the other side.

For the filling:

Lay the cooked crêpe on a clean surface and place the ham onto the crêpe. You can add more cheese if you like. Season with salt and pepper and fold into quarters.

Repeat with the rest of the batter. Enjoy.