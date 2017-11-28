Ham and Gruyère Crepes

A crepe is a very thin pancake usually made from wheat flour. They originate from Brittany, a region in the northwest of France, although have become popular in the rest of France and globally. I like to make my crepes with both regular, and buckwheat flour as I think it gives the pancake a lovely tang of a flavor when combined with the cheese and ham. If you have a crepe maker, they are very useful pieces of equipment but if not a crepe pan is necessary. It's also important to make the batter the day before you want to use it.
In a small bowl whisk the milk, egg, flours, oil and salt until smooth. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
In a crepe pan over medium heat, melt a spot of butter and slightly angle the pan away from the heat as you pour in your crepe batter. You want to make sure the full surface of the pan is covered. A circular, angled motion is the best way to achieve this.
Once the batter sets a bit, take your spatula and flip the pancake. Let it sit for about 5 seconds and sprinkle your grated cheese over the pancake so it melts. Let it sit for a further 40 seconds, until golden brown on the other side.
Lay the cooked crepe on a clean surface and place the ham onto the crepe. You can add more cheese if you like. season with salt and pepper and fold into quarters.
Repeat with the rest of the batter.
Enjoy!