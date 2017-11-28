Ham and Gruyère Crepes

In a small bowl whisk the milk, egg, flours, oil and salt until smooth. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In a crepe pan over medium heat, melt a spot of butter and slightly angle the pan away from the heat as you pour in your crepe batter. You want to make sure the full surface of the pan is covered. A circular, angled motion is the best way to achieve this.

Once the batter sets a bit, take your spatula and flip the pancake. Let it sit for about 5 seconds and sprinkle your grated cheese over the pancake so it melts. Let it sit for a further 40 seconds, until golden brown on the other side.