For many people, baking is a way to destress, satisfy a sweet craving and bond with family and friends. One of the easiest things you can make as a beginner baker is cupcakes. Whether you choose to use a boxed cake mix or follow your grandma’s recipe, there are plenty of ways you can create delicious cupcakes. But there is one ingredient that may change the way you bake cupcakes.

If you’re one of those people who loves trick-or-treating or who buys up their own stash of Halloween candy, you’re likely going to have a bunch of leftover candies that you have no clue what to do with. This chocolate cupcake recipe that uses Snickers candy bars will solve that problem.

To make the cupcakes and frosting, you just need eggs, sugar, flour, milk and other things you probably already have in your pantry. Then, add chopped Snickers into the cupcake batter before baking. This will give the cupcake extra flavors of chocolate and nougat from the candy bar.

After the cupcakes are baked, cooled and frosted, sprinkle more Snickers on top. Adding candy is a great way to transform any simple cupcake into a dessert that will impress your family and friends. If you need more ideas for baked goods, here are more recipes that use leftover Halloween candies.

Snickers Chocolate Cupcakes

Ingredients:

For the cupcakes:

2 packages (3 oz each) cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 egg

2 Snickers candy bars, unwrapped, finely chopped

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened baking cocoa

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

For the frosting:

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup butter or margarine

3 tablespoons milk

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 Snickers candy bar, unwrapped and finely chopped, if desired

Directions

For the cupcakes:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Place paper baking cups in each of 18 regular-size muffin cups. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and the egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. With a spoon, stir in 2 chopped candy bars; set aside.

In a large bowl, mix flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Add buttermilk, oil and vanilla; beat 2 minutes with mixer on medium speed. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each half full. Spoon 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture in center of batter in each cup.

Bake 23 to 30 minutes or until cream cheese mixture is light golden brown. Cool in pans 15 minutes. (Cupcakes will sink slightly in center.) Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

For the frosting:

While cupcakes bake, cook brown sugar and butter over medium heat in 1 1/2-quart saucepan just until mixture boils, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in milk. Cool 30 minutes. With a spoon, beat 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar into brown sugar mixture until spreading consistency, adding 1 tablespoon additional powdered sugar at a time if necessary.

Frost cooled cupcakes. Sprinkle with a chopped candy bar.