Snickers Chocolate Cupcakes

Solve your sweet-tooth cravings with these treats. Both the rich cake and the creamy frosting are flavored with bits of Snickers.
Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker.
Notes
To substitute for buttermilk, use 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice plus milk to make 1 cup.
Total time incorporates cooling.
Ingredients
For the cupcakes
- 2 packages (3 oz each) cream cheese, softened
- 2 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 Snickers candy bars (2.07 oz each), unwrapped, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 Cup unsweetened baking cocoa
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup buttermilk
- 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
For the frosting
- 1/3 Cup packed brown sugar
- 1/3 Cup butter or margarine
- 3 Tablespoons milk
- 1 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
- 1 Snickers candy bar, unwrapped and finely chopped, if desired
Directions
For the cupcakes
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Place paper baking cups in each of 18 regular-size muffin cups. In small bowl, beat cream cheese, 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and the egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. With spoon, stir in 2 chopped candy bars; set aside.
In large bowl, mix flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Add buttermilk, oil and vanilla; beat 2 minutes with mixer on medium speed. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each half full. Spoon 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture in center of batter in each cup.
Bake 23 to 30 minutes or until cream cheese mixture is light golden-brown. Cool in pans 15 minutes. (Cupcakes will sink slightly in center.) Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the frosting
While cupcakes bake, cook brown sugar and butter over medium heat in 1 1/2-quart saucepan just until mixture boils, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in milk. Cool 30 minutes. With spoon, beat 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar into brown sugar mixture until spreading consistency, adding 1 tablespoon additional powdered sugar at a time if necessary.
Frost cooled cupcakes. Sprinkle with chopped candy bar.