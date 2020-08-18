Snickers Chocolate Cupcakes

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Place paper baking cups in each of 18 regular-size muffin cups. In small bowl, beat cream cheese, 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and the egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. With spoon, stir in 2 chopped candy bars; set aside.



In large bowl, mix flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Add buttermilk, oil and vanilla; beat 2 minutes with mixer on medium speed. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each half full. Spoon 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture in center of batter in each cup.



Bake 23 to 30 minutes or until cream cheese mixture is light golden-brown. Cool in pans 15 minutes. (Cupcakes will sink slightly in center.) Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.