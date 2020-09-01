There are so many summer recipes to try on the grill, but grilled salmon is a healthy, delicious option. How do you grill salmon? The first step is ensuring you have flavor, something this peppered soy glaze will add. The Asian-inspired flavors pair well with the fatty fish and the heat from the grill will make the meat so tender, you won’t even need a knife.

This salmon is an easy main dish to grill up for Labor Day Weekend and while you have the grill fired, you can add veggies for a simple side. To ensure that your salmon is cooked to perfection, make sure you prep it in advance and that you preheat the grill properly. Pro tip for grilling beginners: Don’t remove the grill lid too often. Keeping the lid on and relying on a timer, rather than looks, is the best way to allow the salmon to cook thoroughly.

During your prep, and when all the ingredients are mixed for the soy glaze, make sure you save about three tablespoons of it. You’ll want to brush that remaining bit over the salmon during the last few minutes of cooking for a flavorful finish.

Of course, if you don’t have a grill, you can easily adapt this recipe and bake the salmon in your oven at a medium temperature as well. It might just be missing the woodsy crispiness that the grill would give the outer skin. And if you do have a grill, as long as it’s fired and ready to cook, make your grilled salmon a full meal by trying some of these sides from our best grill recipes.

Grilled Salmon With Peppered Soy Glaze

Ingredients

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoon McCormick Ground Organic Black Pepper

1 teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger

1 teaspoon McCormick Minced Garlic

1 teaspoon McCormick Sesame Seed

1/4 teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper

1 1/2 pound salmon fillet

Directions

Mix all ingredients except salmon in a small bowl. Reserve 3 tablespoons for brushing.

Brush remaining marinade on top of salmon. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Place salmon, skin-side down, on grill over medium heat. Cover. Grill about 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork, brushing with reserved marinade halfway through and during the last few minutes of cooking.

To remove salmon, slide a long spatula between the skin and flesh of the cooked salmon, leaving the skin behind.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick