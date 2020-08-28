  1. Home
Grilled Salmon With Peppered Soy Glaze

August 28, 2020 | 5:25pm
This Asian-inspired grilled salmon recipe is so flavorful
Grilled salmon recipe
Courtesy of McCormick

Wondering how to grill salmon? The first step is making a marvelous marinade.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup packed light brown sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Organic Black Pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Minced Garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Sesame Seed
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1 1/2 Pound salmon fillet

Directions

Mix all ingredients except salmon in small bowl. Reserve 3 tablespoons for brushing.

Brush remaining marinade on top of salmon. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Place salmon, skin-side down, on grill over medium heat. Cover. Grill about 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork, brushing with reserved marinade halfway through and during the last few minutes of cooking.

To remove salmon, slide a long spatula between the skin and flesh of the cooked salmon, leaving the skin behind.

