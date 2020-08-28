Grilled Salmon With Peppered Soy Glaze

Mix all ingredients except salmon in small bowl. Reserve 3 tablespoons for brushing.

Brush remaining marinade on top of salmon. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Place salmon, skin-side down, on grill over medium heat. Cover. Grill about 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork, brushing with reserved marinade halfway through and during the last few minutes of cooking.

To remove salmon, slide a long spatula between the skin and flesh of the cooked salmon, leaving the skin behind.