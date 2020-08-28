Grilled Salmon With Peppered Soy Glaze

August 28, 2020 | 5:25pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Wondering how to grill salmon? The first step is making a marvelous marinade.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup packed light brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Organic Black Pepper
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Minced Garlic
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Sesame Seed
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper
- 1 1/2 Pound salmon fillet
Directions
Mix all ingredients except salmon in small bowl. Reserve 3 tablespoons for brushing.
Brush remaining marinade on top of salmon. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
Place salmon, skin-side down, on grill over medium heat. Cover. Grill about 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork, brushing with reserved marinade halfway through and during the last few minutes of cooking.
To remove salmon, slide a long spatula between the skin and flesh of the cooked salmon, leaving the skin behind.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving282
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein24g48%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg57.9%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin E4mg27%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium30mg3%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron0.8mg4.4%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg63%
Phosphorus292mg42%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium481mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.9%
Sodium509mg21%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.3%
Water82gN/A
Zinc0.5mg5%