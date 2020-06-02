Make dinner at home feel like a true dining experience with this incredible grilled pizza-style focaccia recipe. Topped with arugula, proscuitto and parmesan cheese, this pizza is a nice, light appetizer to serve at a backyard barbecue or dinner with the family.

This recipe comes to us from New York City Italian hotspot Morandi — known for its old-world authentic cuisine. The focaccia pairs nicely with a variety of toppings and can be made in less than one hour.

To make the dish you'll need pizza dough, olive oil, cheese, proscuitto and arugula. After rolling out the dough for your crust, grill it on medium heat for five minutes or until it's golden brown. Then flip to the other side and grill for another four minutes. After the crust is grilled and the cheese is spread, feel free to add on the rest of your cold toppings.

In just 25 minutes, you'll have a New York City pizza made from the comfort of your own home. After giving this a whirl, check out more of our pizza and pizza dough recipes perfect for weeknight dinners.

Morandi's Grilled Pizza-Style Focaccia

Ingredients

10 ounces pizza dough

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup Stracchino cheese

1/4 pound proscuitto

1 cup arugula

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Directions

Lightly brush pizza dough with 2 tbsp olive oil. Press and roll out the dough into a long, flat shape about 1/2 inch thick, 5 inches wide and 14 inches long.

Place on the grill perpendicular to the grill grates. Grill on medium heat for 4-5 minutes, until the bottom is light golden brown and dark grill marks appear. Flip to the other side and grill for another 3-4 minutes until both sides are a light golden brown color.

Transfer to a sheet pan and spread the Stracchino cheese over the dough. Place the pan in the oven and broil for 4-5 minutes, until cheese has melted.

Top with the proscuitto and arugula. Sprinkle parmesan over it and lightly drizzle on the rest of the olive oil.